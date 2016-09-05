Contact Us
Joe Biden Delivers High School Commencement Address At Marlins Park

High School Graduations Set

It's almost time for high school graduations! And Daviess County Public Schools have released the official schedule for our local graduations.

Holiday Drive-In Facebook

Holiday Announces Movies

The Holiday Drive-In opens for the season next weekend and here are the movies that will be playing!

Computer keyboard register

DCPS Online Registration

As one school year starts to wind down, Daviess County Public Schools is helping parents and students prepare and get signed up for another.

iStock

Girl’s Day Out Saturday

Saturday is Girl's Day Out at the Owensboro Convention Center and ladies are invited to shop 'til they drop!

City of Owensboro via YouTube
City of Owensboro via YouTube
[

Owensboro Residents Facing Needed Tax Increase [VIDEO]

By Barb Birgy 2 hours ago

Cuts in community programs have already been announced and now Mayor Tom Watson says there's really no way around a tax increase for Owensboro residents. Brad Byrd sat down with Mayor Watson to discuss our future.

Via Western Kentucky Red Cross Facebook
Via Western Kentucky Red Cross Facebook
[

The American Red Cross In Owensboro Is Hosting The Owensboro Fire Campaign Saturday

By angelwelsh 4 hours ago

Kentucky's American Red Cross is celebrating 10 years on Saturday, March 25.  In honor of this celebration, our Red Cross Chapter released it will be hosting the Owensboro Home Fire Campaign.

17309004_10155071679407910_8713786576497175197_n
[

Pigtails & Cowlicks Children’s Consignment Sale This Weekend At The Owensboro Convention Center [VIDEO]

By angelwelsh 8 hours ago

If you're looking for me this weekend you know where I'll be!  Pigtails & Cowlicks Children's Consignment Sale takes place this Friday and Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center.  If you have children you do not want to miss this amazing sale!

Kentucky Wildcats TV via YouTube screenshot
Kentucky Wildcats TV via YouTube
[

UK Basketball Players React to Photos of the Season and a Few Others [PHOTO]

By Erin Grant Yesterday

Anytime you can get a behind the scenes look at a team, a celebrity, a singer, there could be some juicy stuff. When the UK Men's Basketball team was presented with various photos, some from this past season, it got funny pretty fast. Watch!

